Fatal Shooting Reported in North Chicago, Authorities Say

A 42-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man was injured after a shooting in suburban North Chicago Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Arriving officers found two men that had suffered gunshot wounds while standing outside of their home.

The 42-year-old man was transported to a Waukegan hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted, but no other information was immediately available. No suspects are in custody.