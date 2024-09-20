Historic downtown Long Grove's famous Apple Fest kicks of for 2024 Friday.

The popular event, which features all things apple -- including everything from apple pies, to apple salsa, to apple cider and apple martinis -- takes place throughout downtown Long Grove, at 145 Old McHenry Road.

According to organizers, the event is in its 33rd year, and marks the end of Long Grove's summer festival season.

"All our shops love these events," organizers said, noting that all Long Grove businesses participate in the festival, offering apple-themed food, drinks, clothing and more.

The family-friendly event also features a children's carnival and live music. Tickets start at $5 for adults, and children under 12 are free, organizers said.

The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More information about the fest can be found here.