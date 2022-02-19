Family Seeks Answers in Killing of Loved One at Park Manor Gas Station

Relatives of a man murdered outside a Chicago gas station earlier this month have launched a plea for answers in hope of finding those responsible for their loved ones death.

The shooting occurred Feb. 9 shortly after the victim, Paris Lawrence, pulled into a Mobil gas station in the 100 block of East 71st Street in the city's Park Manor neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, Lawrence was shot in the head by unknown offenders while in the gas station. Authorities say two offenders approached the victim, and both the suspects and offender exchanged gunfire. A 22-year-old woman was also struck by gunfire.

Lawrence was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead from his injuries.

Relatives say the father of five was about to start truck driving school.

Community activists and family members gathered outside the gas station where the shooting occurred Saturday and asked for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

"My nephew was just trying to buy some gas, he wasn’t bothering nobody so I ask does anybody have any information, think about if it was your son if it was your father your brother please, please call the police," Denise Guy, the victim's aunt, said.

Lawrence's family says surveillance video of the shooting suspects hasn't been made public. Police have yet to identify any potential suspects.