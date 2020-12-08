Chicago

Family Searching For Late Son's Artwork, Sold In Chicago

The last piece of artwork before his death was dedicated to his mother, featuring the Logan Square theater.

By Chris Hush

When 18-year-old Isaac Torres didn’t have a paintbrush in his hand, he served his community, often through volunteer work.

He developed his craft while enrolled in Chicago's After School Matters program.

His stepfather, Jose Sepulveda, says he did it with a smile.

“He was always ready and willing to be part of the community,” said Sepulveda.

When his stepson unexpectedly passed away in November 2019, Sepulveda went searching for the artwork Torres created, which was featured in Chicago buildings through the city’s After School Matters program.

“A lot of them were sold to the public,” said Sepulveda. “See if anybody has seen the paintings hanging up at a friend’s living room or restaurant.”

Sepulveda says the family is looking for three pieces, but his final piece is the most important.

It’s a painting of the Logan Square theater where Torres and his single mother would spend time during his childhood.

Torres dedicated the piece to her.

“It means a lot to us to have those little pieces to look up at the wall and remember your loved one,” said Sepulveda.

The family is willing to buy back their son’s precious works of art and even pay for a replacement.

If you have seen the below paintings or know where they are, please email Jose Sepulveda at Jr4381@gmail.com.

Photos: Family Searching For Late Son's Artwork, Sold In Chicago

