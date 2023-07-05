‘Every father's nightmare come true': Family remembers life of 19-year-old nursing student killed in Indiana crash

The family of a 19-year-old nursing student killed in a head-on collision in Northwest Indiana is remembering her as a "beautiful, loving soul."

Grace Norris, 19, of DeMotte, was killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday in Winfield, Ind. in the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue just after 4:35 p.m. when a driver traveling the other direction attempted to pass another vehicle, colliding with Norris' sedan, authorities said.

At the time of the crash, Norris' 13-year-old sister Emma and her friend Bella were also in the car.

According to police, Norris was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister Emma and her friend Bella, both 13, were transported to local hospitals and are both expected to recover.

The driver was identified as a 44-year-old woman of Crown Point. Her condition was not revealed in a press release from authorities.

Grace's dad, Jason Norris, told NBC Chicago that the day was supposed to be as it was for millions on Tuesday; a 4th of July party with friends and family.

Norris said that at Tuesday's party, Grace was asked by her sister Emma to pick up friends to bring them to the party, something Grace accepted to do without hesitation, something her dad said was indicative of her personality.

After some time had passed, the friends expecting a ride had called Norris, asking where Grace was at. This led Norris to check a location-tracking app, which indicated that both Grace and Emma's location had not moved in over 50 minutes.

After not receiving a response, Norris and his girlfriend drove toward the location his daughter was last reported to be at, encountering a coroner's van shortly before reaching the scene of the accident.

According to officials, Grace had died upon impact.

Jason Norris, a father of eight children, is grieving the tragic loss while remembering a legacy of kindness and love left behind.

"She tried to make others happy. She was the light of everyone's life that she encountered," Norris said.

Norris added that she was in her last year of nursing school, a profession he said fit his daughter so well due to her helpful and caring nature.

Norris and his girlfriend Melissa are currently visiting with Emma at Comer Children's Hospital, where she recently woke up with no recollection of the crash and learned of her sister's passing.

"It wasn't the opportune time to tell her because of her condition, but I had to tell her, and she broke down and it was terrible for all of us," Norris said.

Norris described Grace as Emma's "idol", adding that the "senseless" nature of the crash has him at a loss for words.

In mourning his daughter with his extended family that includes his ex-wife, Norris left a poignant message.

"Your children shouldn't have to choose between mom and dad, or be caught in the middle of fights between mom and dad. So everybody, please just take my advice and make it work, even if you're divorced or separated. If there's bad blood between you, put your children first, please. You don't know how long you have them," Norris said.

The factors leading up to the crash remain under investigation, and there is currently no further information.