Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death

Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident.

The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.

The reports also indicate the driver of the Toyota smelled of alcohol and marijuana, and refused to provide a blood and urine sample at the hospital.

“I have never heard of anyone who has been able to not take a breathalyzer if a police officer smelled the alcohol,” Dotson’s daughter, Neeketta Reed, said. “That is grounds for arrest right there. I am hurt, mad … all these feelings. I want the facts.”

Months after the crash, the family learned that the driver involved in the crash is being charged with speeding.

“How can (one) kill someone and get off with a speeding ticket?” Reed said. “It just does not make sense.”

The family is calling on police in suburban Matteson and prosecutors to reopen the case.

Matteson Police provided NBC 5 with the following statement:

Once the investigation was completed, the lead detective contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for a review of potential charges. After reviewing the case, the State’s Attorney’s Office indicated that the appropriate charge should be Aggravated Speeding; speed alone cannot be used to fulfill the requirements for the offense of Reckless Homicide.

NBC 5 also contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. They gave the following statement:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office was not contacted by police for a review of felony charges - the police direct filed misdemeanor and traffic offenses that are pending in court at this time.