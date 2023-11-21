Family, friends of grandfather shot to death in Logan Square hold vigil ahead of Thanksgiving

A vigil was held on Tuesday evening for a grandfather who was shot to death while leaving a family gathering this past weekend in Logan Square, as family and friends prepare for the holiday just days after losing a loved one.

72-year-old Cesar Patino was leaving a family gathering in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at around 10 p.m. Sunday night when he was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant, police said.

The search for a suspect in Patino's sudden killing continues as his family is left devastated.

"He kept this family together, did everything for us. Our role model, he raised us. Never a 'no' from him," Patino's granddaughter Erika said.

Dozens of community members attended Tuesday's vigil, which came as no surprise to Patino's family, who saw the mark he left on the lives of others on a daily basis.

"He was very well known everywhere. Wherever he went, people love him," Erika said.

Family members say they will treasure their memories of him, but they’ll also have one final heirloom: a group portrait taken at Sunday’s party, showing a loving family unaware of the tragedy it was about to face.

“That’s our last picture, but we have that picture, and it’s a nice memory that we’ll have of him,” Patino's granddaughter Karen said Monday.

Patino's family are urging anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact police.