Fallen Chicago Officer Shared Poignant Instagram Message Just Before His Death

Before he was killed in the line of duty, Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso posted a poignant message on social media about being a police officer.

"Behind this uniform, there's another human being just like you," the post read. "This uniform doesn't make me a robot. This uniform is not a symbol of hate. This is not a symbol of 'us versus them.' I hate injustice and lawlessness as well. That's why I became a cop. Even though my actions won't change the world, I can change the world of every person I get in contact with."

"And that's definitely what he did," his friend and fellow officer Saúl Cantería said during a funeral service for the 32-year-old whose life was cut short during an exchange of gunfire in the city's Gage Park neighborhood last week.

"Every police officer is ready to run towards the gun fire or the burning building to save the lives of the people we once swore to protect," Vásquez Lasso's post continued.

His words carried a heavy weight as they were read aloud in a room filled with first responders from around the country who traveled to honor and remember a "hero," a "guardian" and a "champion."

The Instagram post was also shared by departments around the Chicago area.

"It's a posthumous message that serves as a reminder for all," the Addison Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Vásquez Lasso's death, one of 594 in the department so far, comes as public safety remains at the forefront of conversation among Chicagoans who vocally want a downtrend in persistent crime and question, in some areas, the relationship between officers and community members.

"We'll never forget the sacrifice that Andrés has made," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during the fallen officer's funeral. "In times like these, we are in despair. We don't believe anyone really cares about the sacrifices that are made or knows the courage and the bravery it takes to constantly run towards danger. We don't know if anyone fully understands the trauma of seeing people at their absolute worst, or the horrors of seeing that mangled bodies, tortured souls. Do you really understand that we confront mainly violent people? Do you really want to see our pain? Our isolation due to being hyper vigilant all the time? Our grief is deep and dark and seems hopeless. Another hero taken from us far too soon."

The support from departments near and far was on full display Thursday as hundreds of first responders mourned the loss of one of their own.

Some in attendance Thursday used the moment to call for change -- the kind of change they believe Vásquez Lasso would have wanted.

"Our entire city must come together to ensure that our law enforcement officers have the resources, the support, the respect, that we as police officers need to do our job effectively and safely," said Jhon Vásquez, Vásquez Lasso's cousin and fellow Chicago officer. "We must also strive for change and continue to work towards a future where tragedies like this are not commonplace."

Brown's cries for "no more officer downs" echoed through the church Thursday.

"No more lights and sirens, no more black bands across our stars. No more, no more, no more," he said.