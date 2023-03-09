Chicago Police Officer Funeral, Procession For Andrés Vásquez Lasso: Photos

Note: The funeral mass is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed in the player at the top of this story, and on NBC 5, once it begins.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers have begun to line the streets Thursday as the department prepares to lay to rest fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Gage Park last week.

“This is one of the saddest ones I’ve ever seen," said former alderman Bob Fioretti, who attended a memorial for the officer Wednesday. "I walked in that room and you could have heard a pin drop. People were just taken back I think because of his age but because of what he did for the city.”

The funeral mass honoring Vásquez Lasso began at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located in the 7700 block of South Western Ave.

A procession will then take place to a private interment, according to the family. NBC 5 is providing special coverage and streaming the funeral mass above.

Below are photos from the procession, service and more.

The photos below were taken from inside the service, of the pamphlet handed out to guests. They show photos of Vásquez Lasso as he grew up, with his family and friends, as well as milestones in his life.

