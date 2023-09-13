As fall nears, Chicago approaches important milestone in march toward winter

Residents in the Chicago area certainly recognize that the city has been receiving less sunlight lately, but we’re about to hit a noteworthy milestone in the march toward colder weather.

The autumnal equinox looms next week in the Chicago area, occurring in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, according to officials.

Even before that though, we will hit an important mark on the way to fall, as the area will see its final sunset after 7 p.m. of 2023.

That will occur on Friday, with just under 12 hours and 30 minutes of total daylight.

While the first day of fall will officially arrive on Sept. 23, we won’t dip below 12 hours of daylight until Sept. 26, according to officials.

By the end of October, we’ll be getting less than 10 hours and 30 minutes of sunlight, and the sun will set at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Halloween.

Daylight saving time will come to an end on Nov. 5, 2023.

Our earliest sunset of the year will occur between Dec. 3 and Dec. 14, as the sun sets at approximately 4:19 p.m.

Our smallest amount of daylight of the year will occur on Dec. 21, with just under nine hours and eight minutes of daylight.

The next sunset after 7 p.m. won’t occur in Chicago until March 17, so be sure to enjoy the extra daylight while we have it.