Faithful Catholics prepare for Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage to commemorate feast day

Catholics arrived at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines on Sunday ahead of a pilgrimage paying homage to the patron saint of the Americas.

Thousands participating in the pilgrimage, the largest honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in the U.S., are expected to arrive at the shine for its annual celebration, which begins at 8 p.m. Monday. Considered one of the most significant cultural and religious observances in the world, the event marks the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Virgin Mary. According to the Catholic faith, the Blessed Mother appeared to Juan Diego, a peasant who later became a saint, on Dec. 12, 1531.

Abigail Gonzalez stopped at the Shrine on Sunday along with her mother, Betty, who makes a point to visit every year.

"It grew to me since I was little," Betty Guevara said. "I always believed in her. I had so many miracles I my life that I had to go through. I always prayed and had faith in her and I know it came true."

The shrine in Des Plaines was covered in flowers and candles, like it usually is around this time every year. People come from across Illinois - and the country - for different reasons. Some show up to express gratitude, while others ask for help.

This year, the theme of the celebration is peace and unity.

"Every year we actually do this," Luiz Chavez, another visitor. "For me, I feel blessed. That’s how I feel. Especially my dad, my family, and everyone else here."

Despite the cold, many were out on Sunday snapping photos, laying flower and lighting candles all in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"We brought her a candle. We bring flowers," said Guevara. "For me, I teach her and my little ones, it’s important."

While hundreds of people filed through on Sunday, it was just the start. Officials were expecting more than 200,000 people through Tuesday.

