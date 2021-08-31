Drive-By Recurring Egg Attacks Reported Throughout Chicago, Police Confirm

Chicago Police confirmed reports of "several incidents" of drive-by serial egg attacks throughout the city.

Chicago Police said in a statement that officials are "aware of several incidents in which victims have reported to police that an unknown offender(s) in a vehicle threw an egg at them."

A Facebook group of over 700 people has been tracking serial egg attacks across the city over the past several months.

Based on accounts from the page, an individual in a white truck with graffiti has been throwing eggs at people on Chicago streets during the day.

The reports range from the far North Side into the city's South Side and have been identified on a map created by the page's admin. View the full map here.

No injures have been reported, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip to CPDTIP.com.

Individuals can report egg attacks and sightings to the Facebook page here.