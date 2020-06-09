Expect Long Lines as Drivers Flock to Emissions Testing Sites

Drivers should prepare for long lines at emissions testing sites in Illinois.

Most of the Illinois Air Team Testing locations reopened June 1. The facilities in Markham and Waukegan are still closed as they are currently operating as drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Drivers waited in a line that stretched around the block Tuesday in Skokie with an EPA staff member directing traffic.

"I didn’t think it would be this bad," said Anita Wilcheck, in line to get her daughter's car tested. "I think it’s horrible."

Other motorists, also waiting in line, said it was moving quickly, but they were still surprised at the volume.

"This is the first time I’ve seen it so full and heavy like this. I am really shocked," said Belinda Carter.

In order to reduce traffic congestion, vehicle registration deadlines have been extended without penalty for at least 90 days. The EPA recommends drivers stagger their testing based on their registration expiration dates.

There are extra precautions in place to keep staff and drivers safe. Staff are wearing masks, disinfecting work stations regularly and minimizing contact with vehicles. Drivers are asked to wait in a designated area and passed test results are processed online instead of on paper when possible.

Currently, hours of operation at all open Air Team testing locations are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, excluding State holidays. For other vehicle-related questions, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website.