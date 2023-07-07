Exclusive: WWE's Survivor Series is coming to Chicago this Thanksgiving weekend

WWE is set to make a big splash in Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The wrestling company exclusively revealed to NBC Chicago that the WWE Survivor Series is returning to the area, this time with Friday Night SmackDown the night before, bringing a two-day wrestling event to the Allstate Arena in November.

The Allstate Arena in Chicago will host the Survivor Series on Nov. 25 and Friday Night SmackDown on Nov. 24.

WWE's Survivor Series is popular for its namesake Survivor Series matches, pitting two teams of four or five wrestlers against each other with an elimination match rule.

In a new development, last year's event introduced the WarGames format, where competitors faced off inside a steel cage with two rings placed side by side. Whether this year's event will continue last year's format will be announced in the coming months.

Last time Chicago hosted the Survivor Series was in 2019.

Ticket packages for the event will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster, and the event will stream on Peacock. General public ticket information will be announced soon, the company said.