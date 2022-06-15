Excessive Heat Warning for Chicago Area Continues Until 8 p.m., Near-Record Warmth Expected

Near-record warmth is expected for a second day in a row as the Chicago area continues to see dangerously hot temperatures, high humidity and more extreme heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning that's been in effect since early Tuesday for the entire Chicago area will continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, heat index levels are expected to reach between 100-105 degrees, temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, with a high of 97 degrees.

The heat record of 95 degrees for June 15 was set in 1994.

The daytime on Wednesday is expected to remain dry, but scattered storms are predicted to roll in this evening and overnight. The storms, most likely north and west, could bring gusty, damaging winds up to 65 miles per hour and hail.

The potential for the storms to become severe in the Chicago area is marginal.

Dangerously hot conditions can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service says. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Heat exhaustion, a milder form of heat-related illness can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

Here are the signs of heatstroke to watch for:

An extreme high body temperature

Dizziness and nausea

Throbbing headache, strong rapid pulse

Red, hot and dry skin

If you're going outside, here's a list of places to remain cool in Chicago and Cook County:

Chicago Cooling Centers

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street.

– 1140 W. 79th Street. Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove.

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove. North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Cooling centers are will be activated from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors must wear face masks, according to the city.

Cooling Centers Across Cook County

Bremen Township – 16361 S. Kedzie Pkwy. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 16361 S. Kedzie Pkwy. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Lemont Township – 16028 127th St. (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

– 16028 127th St. (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) Niles Township – 5255 Lincoln Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 5255 Lincoln Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Norwood Park Township – 7833 W. Lawrence Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

– 7833 W. Lawrence Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) Evanston – 300 Dodge Ave. (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m Thurs.-Friday)

– 300 Dodge Ave. (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m Thurs.-Friday) Village of Barrington – 201 S. Spring St. (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

– 201 S. Spring St. (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.) Riverside Township – 27 Riverside Rd. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 27 Riverside Rd. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Elk Grove Township – 600 Landmeier Rd (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

– 600 Landmeier Rd (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Schaumburg Township – 1 Illinois Blvd. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

– 1 Illinois Blvd. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Cicero Township – 4949 W. Cermak Rd. (8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mon.-Thur.)

Unless stated otherwise, all of these locations are open Monday through Friday.

Along with the cooling centers, the Illinois Tollways will provide round-the-clock hot weather patrols to help drivers who are stranded on the road due to the heat wave. Drivers can call *999 for motorist assistance and more information.

In addition to cooling centers, the city's more than 75 public library locations 31 park district field houses and 176 splash pads can offer relief from the heat.

Relief from the heat and humidity isn't expected until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to dip back down into the 80s.