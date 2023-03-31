Ex-Bears' Dante Pettis Takes Batting Practice Before White Sox Game

Ex-Bear takes batting practice before White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears receiver Dante Pettis took batting practice before the start of Friday's White Sox game against the Houston Astros.

Pettis' father, Gary Pettis, is the third base coach for the Astros. His son got to practice his swing before the game.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, who played last season for the Chicago Bears, taking batting practice as dad, Astros 3B coach Gary Pettis, proudly watches. pic.twitter.com/1VOmMTg8YJ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 31, 2023

Dante, 27, played last season with the Bears. He caught 19 balls on 45 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He played in all 17 games, starting seven of them.

The Bears elected not to re-sign Pettis to the team this season. He still remains a free agent, according to Spotrac.

