Ex-Bears' Dante Pettis Takes Batting Practice Before White Sox Game

By Ryan Taylor

Ex-Bear takes batting practice before White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears receiver Dante Pettis took batting practice before the start of Friday's White Sox game against the Houston Astros. 

Pettis' father, Gary Pettis, is the third base coach for the Astros. His son got to practice his swing before the game. 

Dante, 27, played last season with the Bears. He caught 19 balls on 45 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He played in all 17 games, starting seven of them. 

The Bears elected not to re-sign Pettis to the team this season. He still remains a free agent, according to Spotrac. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

