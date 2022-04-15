Events Celebrating Chicago's First Black Mayor Harold Washington, on His 100th Birthday

Friday would have been the 100th birthday of Chicago's first black Mayor.

April 12, 1983, Harold Lee Washington was elected the first African American mayor of Chicago. He was also the first mayor to bring a vote for LQBTQ+ protections to the council floor.

A trailblazer in many communities and nicknamed 'The People's Mayor,' Washington soon became one of the most celebrated mayors in the city's history.

NBC Chicago Commemorates Harold Washington's Life and Legacy on His 100th Birthday

In honor of Washington's birthday, organizers with The Harold Washington Foundation and The People's March Inc. are organizing several events across the city. The events, according to a press release, are "efforts is to keep Mayor Harold L. Washington's legacy alive by promoting Black-in-Black Love and encouraging an end to the violence in all of Chicago's 77 communities."

Here's a Look at Friday's Harold Washington Celebrations:

9 a.m.: Community Breakfast Giveaway at The Community Breakfast Giveaway at Harold Lee Washington Park at 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd.

1 p.m.: Car caravan and peace parade in Washington's honor. The parade begins at at Washington Park Field House, located at 5531 South King Dr.

The caravan will end with a prayer vigil at Oak Wood Cemetery, 1035 E 67th St., -- the final resting place for Mayor Washington.

5-7 p.m.: Community reception with food and music at Harold Lee Washington Park

To join the car caravan or to support and/or become a member of The Harold Washington Foundation, visit The Harold Foundation or call 312-671-2773.

