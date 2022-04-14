NBC Chicago Commemorates Harold Washington's Life and Legacy on His 100th Birthday

In honor of Harold Washington’s centennial birthday, NBC Chicago will shine a light on the late mayor’s life and legacy starting Friday, April 15 on NBC Chicago’s channel on Peacock. From Washington’s historic election and reign as Chicago’s first Black Mayor to his shocking death, back-to-back news stories will stream all weekend long.

The marathon coverage will include an original NBC Chicago documentary where NBC 5 Investigates Reporter Phil Rogers chronicles the shock, grief and political chaos following the sudden death of Harold Washington in 1987. Plus, Reporter LeeAnn Trotter will lead a virtual roundtable discussion on The Legacy of Harold Washington. Panelists will share Washington’s defining moments that shaped Chicago amid racial tensions, giving viewers deeper perspective on what Chicago was like in the 1980s.

“To understand Chicago history, you have to know the story of Harold Washington. His legacy is still felt today. At NBC 5, we’re proud to spotlight Mayor Washington’s efforts to unify a divided city and open opportunities for other Black politicians,” said Frank Whittaker, Station Manager and Vice President of NBC 5 News.

Harold Washington Marathon Coverage Schedule on Peacock:

Friday, April 15 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

To stream on Peacock, viewers will need to sign up and log on the Peacock app, select the “channels” tab, scroll through the channels and select “NBC Chicago News.” For detailed instructions, click here. Digital stories will also be available on NBCChicago.com, NBC Chicago’s free mobile app and NBC Chicago’s channel on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and Samsung. Additionally, on-air newscasts will cover Harold Washington’s legacy on Friday, April 15. Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern will take a closer look at Harold Washington’s significant contributions through the lens of those who were closest to the late mayor.