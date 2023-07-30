Evanston police investigating after Pride flags vandalized with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

Evanston police have launched an investigation after multiple Pride flags were found with anti-LGBTQ messages written on them, according to authorities.

The Evanston Police Department stated in a news release that on Thursday, officers were called to three separate locations regarding small Pride flags with the words "pride death" written on them. One of the flags had been burned, according to authorities.

Police said that the three incidents are believed to have occurred early Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Central Street, 2100 block of Central Street and 600 block of Dempster Street. Evanston police said that while what occurred is concerning and a priority for the department, the investigation has yet to reveal any specific threats to members of the LGBTQ community.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the Evanston Police Department's detective bureau. Tips can also be submitted by texting 274637 and starting your message with EPDTIP.