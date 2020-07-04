rogers park

Evanston Man Charged After Rogers Park SWAT Standoff

A north suburban Evanston man is facing a felony weapons charge after an hours-long armed standoff with a SWAT team Wednesday night in Rogers Park

A north suburban Evanston man is facing a felony weapons charge after an hours-long armed standoff with a SWAT team Wednesday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Kyle Samuels, 29, is charged with a felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, according to Chicago police. He also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Samuels was seen going into an apartment complex with a gun about 9:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. SWAT units were called to the scene when he refused to come out.

He was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. Thursday without a struggle, police said. No injuries were reported.

Samuels remains in custody at the Cook County Jail on $1 million bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for July 9.

