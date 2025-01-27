Evanston beach closed after 2 dogs rescued from ice shelf

Evanston's dog beach was closed until further notice, officials said Saturday afternoon, after firefighters rescued two dogs from an ice shelf.

The Evanston Fire Department posted photos on Facebook, showing firefighters bringing the two dogs to safety.

"Residents please do not go after your dogs if they venture out on the shelves, this could lead to a very dangerous situation!!," the department stated.

Following the incident, Evanston's Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure of the beach "due to serious safety concerns arising from melting ice shelves."

"Today’s warmer temperatures have caused the ice to melt, becoming unstable and creating gaps, which can be hazardous for pets and their owners," the department stated. "It is crucial for pet owners to understand the risks involved."

Officials advise pet owners to call 911 if their dog ventures out onto an ice shelf -- and don't attempt to retrieve them on your own.