Equanimeous St. Brown Says Bears Are ‘Going Last to First' in NFC North

St. Brown says Bears are 'going last to first' in NFC North

Equanimeous St. Brown joined his brother, Amon-Ra, on The 33rd Team to discuss the offseason happenings. And he underlined the Bears' productive offseason during the discussion.

Equanimeous, a wide receiver for the Bears, talked about his positive reaction to the Bears trading the No. 1 pick away for a haul of picks and D.J. Moore.

"I think this was a steal for us," Moore said. "We got a lot of picks and a great receiver for the No. 1 pick. D.J. Moore is a great receiver. Brings a lot of versatility to the offense. I think the trade was a win for the Bears."

As a byproduct of the Bears adding Moore to the pass-catching group, Equanimeous was ecstatic to see the Bears' commitment to their quarterback

"I'm happy to see we're going with Justin Fields," he said.

Rumors swirled about the potential of the Bears trading Fields away for assets, while they draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. They ended those rumors quickly, trading down from the No. 1 pick – effectively taking them out of the quarterback picture – and adding Moore to give Fields another weapon.

The bulk of Fields' offensive star power from last season came from his legs. He rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns, breaking franchise and NFL records on his way to doing so. He rarely got the chance to show off his arm, leading to skepticism from outsiders about his ability to throw the football efficiently.

Outside of the Bears recommitting to Fields, they also signed a slew of other players. Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, Anthony Billings, etc. The Bears made some noise quickly in free agency, adding elite players to the roster.

The Bears weren't the only ones in the NFC North to make moves this offseason. The Detroit Lions also made some eye-popping moves. They signed ex-Bears running back David Montgomery and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the Lions' offseason action, Equanimeous believes the Bears are heading to the top of the division after finishing last in 2022.

"We're gonna get some weapons. Aaron's [Rodgers] leaving. Probably leaving the NFC North. It's gonna be an open division. Going from last to first, real quick," Equanimeous said.

