Emily Bear, Musical Prodigy and Rockford Native, Announces She is Touring With Beyoncé

By Peter Marzano

Emily Bear, a 21-year-old musician from Rockford who garnered widespread attention as a musical prodigy as a young child, announced on Instagram that she is touring alongside Beyoncé for her Renaissance Tour.

Bear announced that she was touring alongside the pop icon in an Instagram post that was captioned "keeping secrets is fun", showing new heights in what is already an illustrious career.

Bear was born into a musical family and began performing and composing at a young age, making history when she became the youngest performer ever at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park at the age of 5.

Known for her work across classical, jazz and traditional pop, Bear took the stage at some of the world's most revered venues before the age of 10, including Carnegie Hall and the White House.

Bear went on to win a Grammy Award in 2022 for Best Musical Theater Album, honoring her work on "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical", which she co-wrote with Abigail Barlow.

2022 came with more accolades for Bear, who was also awarded an Emmy for her work on the score of a PBS documentary, while also being named in Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30" list.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour will stop in Chicago at Soldier Field for two shows on July 22-23.

