Elmhurst bank robbery suspect sought by FBI

Federal authorities are searching for the suspect wanted for a bank robbery on Saturday in suburban Elmhurst.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the man who authorities said robbed the U.S. Bank, 536 S. York, at around 11:49 a.m. The suspect displayed a note to the teller implying he had a weapon and later left the bank, but it's unclear if he got away with any money.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30 year old man who is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat and mask at the time.

No injuries were reported, the FBI said.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 312-421-6700 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.