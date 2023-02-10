Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village Man Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Fined $1,000 for Breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

By Sophie Sherry / Chicago Sun-Times Wire

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.

Gleffe was arrested after a tipster spotted him in a Facebook post, according to court records. After combing through cell phone data, the FBI determined Gleffe was inside the Capitol for nearly 15 minutes.

He was seen on surveillance footage carrying a “TRUMP 2020 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” flag, according to the complaint.

Gleffe has since said it was “the biggest mistake going through the door” and that he “would not do it again” if he could go back.

Gleffe was sentenced Friday to three years probation and required to pay $1,000 in combined fees and restitution, court records show.

NBC Chicago/Chicago Sun-Times Wire

