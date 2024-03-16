Elgin police seek vehicle after pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run

Elgin police are looking to locate the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian earlier this month.

According to the Elgin Police Department, officers responded to the area of State Street and Airport Road for a crash involving a pedestrian on March 8. A preliminary investigation revealed a 35-year-old woman was struck by a 2007 GMC and a 2018 Nissan on State Street near Airport Road.

The victim, identified as Mayra Mendoza, 35, was transported to an area hospital whe she died from her injuries.

Police are looking to identify a third vehicle that may have struck Mendoza.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elgin police at 847-289-2666 or text a tip to 847411. If sending a text, you should include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and tip information.