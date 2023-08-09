Eight customers robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park fast food restaurant

Eight people were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday at a fast food restaurant in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Three male suspects with handguns entered a Subway, 3 located at 942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The suspects took a cash drawer and robbed eight customers before leaving, according to police.

A store clerk, 35, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, with a laceration on the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No arrests were made.