Eight customers robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park fast food restaurant

Three male suspects with handguns entered a Subway, 3942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery, Chicago police said

Eight people were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday at a fast food restaurant in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Three male suspects with handguns entered a Subway, 3 located at 942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The suspects took a cash drawer and robbed eight customers before leaving, according to police.

A store clerk, 35, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, with a laceration on the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

