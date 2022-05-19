Early Voting For the 2022 Illinois Primary Election Begins Thursday. Here's Where, And What to Know

Early voting for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election -- which takes place June 28 -- begins Thursday in many counties across the state.

On the state's primary ballot, local measures and races are listed, alongside Republican and Democratic nominees for governor. According to Ballotpedia's unofficial list, two Democratic candidates are vying for the Democratic nominee for governor, including incumbent J.B. Pritzker.

The list of people running on the Republican ticket for governor is longer, with 10 candidates listed.

In Illinois, you can register to vote and vote up until, and on, election day. Illinois is an open primary state, which means that voters are not required to register with a party to participate.

According to officials, voters do not need to provide a reason for voting nearly, nor do they need a government-issued photo ID to vote.

Where and When Early Voting is Taking Place For the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

DuPage: Early voting takes place May 19 - June 11 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds (Building 2) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, at Saturdays from 9 a.m. - noon. Beginning June 13, 22 more early voting sites will open in the county.

Kane: Early voting begins May 19 at the Kane County clerk's office at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg. B in Geneva, and at the Aurora satellite office, 5 E. Downer Place. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to officials, The Kane County Vote Mobile will be at various area locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 13.

Lake: Early voting at the Lake County clerk's office, at 18 N. County St., Waukegan is May 19 - June 10. Voting hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. More sites open county-wide June 13, with evening and weekend hours available.

McHenry: Early voting at the McHenry County clerk’s office begins May 19 at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Rd. in Woodstock from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Additional sites open June 13.

Will: Early voting at the Will County clerks office is May 19-June 27 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet. Voting times at the county clerk's office will expand to include weekend and evening hours starting June 18. Additional early voting sites open June 13.

Early voting in Chicago begins May 26, and June 13 in Suburban Cook County.

Early voting in all 50 Wards will begin no later than June 13.

Important Dates to Know For the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

May 19: Early in-person voting begins at your county clerk's office

June 12: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23: Last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked before this date)

June 28: Illinois state-wide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.