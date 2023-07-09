1 dead, 15 hurt after vehicle collides with CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

One person is dead and at least 15 others were injured Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver slammed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to Chicago police, the crash occurred in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 6 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway when it collided head-on with a CTA #6 bus, according to police.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of that vehicle, as well as another passenger, were also taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the bus, along with 12 passengers, were transported to hospitals with a variety of injuries, according to police. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

Seven other individuals refused treatment at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to Total Traffic, the northbound side of the roadway remains closed between 47th Street and Oakwood Boulevard as crash cleanup continues.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.