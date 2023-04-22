Construction Worker Killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive Hit-and-Run Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a construction worker who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run late Friday along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Kenneth Hernandez, 45, died when a black sedan struck him at around 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the city's Lake View East community, according to authorities. Hernandez was standing in a closed lane next to a construction site and street sweeper when the driver struck him, authorities said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating.