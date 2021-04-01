Chicago-Area County Ranks as Healthiest in Illinois, According to New Report

Based on newly released data, DuPage was ranked the healthiest county across Illinois, with Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties following closely behind.

In a list of healthiest counties statewide from County Health Rankings, several areas just outside the city of Chicago ranked in the top 10.

Here's where the Chicago area stands:

No. 1: DuPage County

No. 2: Kendall County

No. 4: McHenry County

No. 5: Lake County

No. 9: Will County

Cook County ranked 44th among the 102 counties, according to the data, while Kankakee ranked 87th and LaSalle ranked 59th. Other counties in the top 25 include Grundy, DeKalb, Boone and Lee.

For a full list of ranked counties in Illinois, click here. .

The rankings are based on how social, economic, physical, clinical and other factors impact how long people live and how they feel while alive, according to County Health Rankings.

In partnership with the Population Health Institute from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, County Health Rankings noted that the list does not provide a "complete picture" of everything contributing to health in a given area.

The overall rankings do not include deaths related to COVID-19, as all data was taken through 2019 prior to the virus hitting Illinois.