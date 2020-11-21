DuPage County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site in Response to Rising Numbers

As a response to rising coronavirus metrics and a need for testing, DuPage County health officials announced the department will open a second community-based testing site Monday.

The additional site will be located at the Odeum Expo Center at 1033 N. Villa Ave. and will open Monday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until testing capacity hits 600 tests.

Due to Thanksgiving week, the testing location will only be open Monday through Wednesday. The week of Nov. 29, however, the site will begin operating daily through Dec. 4 with the same hours and testing capacity, according to officials.

“While testing is a crucial component of DCHD’s COVID-19 response, we must remember that it is only one part of the overall strategy to slow the spread of this virus. Even more important than identifying cases and their close contacts, is preventing new cases from occurring,” Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department, said.

Officials said any individual can be tested with no appointment, doctor referral or insurance necessary. Visitors are encouraged by the health department to pre-register at testdirectly.com/dupage.

The department reminded that pre-registering does not guarantee a test or place in line for that given day.

DuPage County lies in Region 8, which has seen a decrease in positvity rates over the past week, but rose 0.2% from one day before Wednesday to 14.8%.

Hospitalization rates remain the third highest in the state in Region 8, reporting 60 as of Wednesday. ICU bed availability is at 23% and hospital beds at 17%, which is below the 20% threshold.

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced plans to establish COVID-19 testing sites at Midway and O'Hare international airports, the department announced.

In a news release issued Friday, the CDA stated its seeking proposals from vendors who hope to provide testing services at both airports. The "successful bidder," the department said, will be able to provide both PCR and rapid tests and have the capacity to begin testing before the start of the December holiday travel season.

On Tuesday, a drive-up COVID testing site will be established at Midway and will be available to the community as well as airport travelers and employees. In addition, the airport seeks to construct a second walk-up site inside the facility.

Negative coronavirus tests are required to travel to many international destinations.

O'Hare will feature a walk-up, pre-security site in the terminal area as well as a drive-up testing site in a remote parking lot, according to the CDA.

All sites will be limited to employees and fliers except the drive-thru testing facility at Midway. For the three remaining locations, users will need to show proof of flying or proof of airport employment.

The deadline for vendors to submit bids is 9 a.m. on Nov. 30. The winner will be notified the same day, officials said.