Chicago's Midway and O'Hare Airports to Set Up COVID-19 Testing Facilities

The Chicago Department of Aviation plans to establish COVID-19 testing for both travelers and employees at Midway and O'Hare international airports, the department announced.

In a news release issued Friday, the CDA stated its seeking proposals from vendors who hope to provide testing services at both airports. The "successful bidder," the department said, will be able to provide both PCR and rapid tests and have the capacity to begin testing before the start of the December holiday travel season.

On Tuesday, a drive-up COVID testing site will be established at Midway and will be available to the community as well as airport travelers and employees. In addition, the airport seeks to construct a second walk-up site inside the facility.

Negative coronavirus tests are required to travel to many international destinations.

O'Hare will feature a walk-up, pre-security site in the terminal area as well as a drive-up testing site in a remote parking lot, according to the CDA.

All sites will be limited to employees and fliers except the drive-thru testing facility at Midway. For the three remaining locations, users will need to show proof of flying or proof of airport employment.

The deadline for vendors to submit bids is 9 a.m. on Nov. 30. The winner will be notified the same day, officials said.