Officials in suburban DuPage County are seeking additional input from the public as they continue to craft a plan to maintain and enhance nature trails that crisscross the county.

The DuPage County Trails Plan has already drawn more than 3,000 survey responses from residents according to officials, but more input is needed as a committee puts together final recommendations on a number of different issues.

“We believe it is essential to keep the public informed and seek their input before we move forward with a final document,” Mary FitzGerald Ozog, chair of the committee, said in a statement. “We recognize our trails are some of our county’s most treasured resources and we value the community’s feedback as we finalize plans for the future of our trail system.”

There are three primary trails maintained by DuPage County, including the Illinois Prairie Path, Great Western Trail and the Southern DuPage Regional Trail, according to a press release.

This process will codify the county’s efforts at all manner of maintenance of the trails, including path mowing, trimming, inspections and invasive species removal. Improved and simplified signage and alterations to permitting and engineering will also be included in the plan.

Officials say that as many as 115,000 people visit trails annually, spending approximately $1.67 million at county businesses. DuPage County maintains 13.5 miles of paved trails, which can be used for hiking and biking, and 45 miles of limestone trails, according to the press release. Contribute approximately $1.67 million to local businesses.

Feedback for the project is due back by Nov. 17, and those interested in participating can view the full 60-page plan on the county’s website.