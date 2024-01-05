DuPage County

DuPage County home invasion suspect who punched homeowner captured on video

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is looking for a home invasion suspect who punched a homeowner and later returned to the residence weeks later, authorities said Friday.

The initial incident was reported in December at a home in the Timberlake subdivision in unincorporated Willowbrook. According to police, the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and mask, entered the home through an unsecured first-story window. He was eventually discovered in the dining room by the homeowners, who tried to unlock the front door for him to leave. The suspect wasn't able to open the front door, and as a result, went into the kitchen where he punched one of the residents multiple times before exiting through the garage, police said.

On early Thursday morning, according to sheriff's officials, the suspect returned to the same home and attempted to gain entry by brandishing a knife. The homeowners were asleep at the time, authorities said.

The suspect was captured on video, which was released by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information who can identify the suspect is asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 630-407-2343.

