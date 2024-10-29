Law enforcement on Monday were looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck an elderly Skokie man before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified 78-year-old Alfred Silvo as the person who was fatally struck by a vehicle at around 4 p.m. Sunday near Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street. Relatives described Silvo as a "very nice person" who had a "young heart."

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle traveling northbound on Crawford hit Silvo, who was walking westbound.

Police said the vehicle was described as dark-colored but didn't have additional details. The collision was being investigated by the Skokie Police Department and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone with information was asked to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900.