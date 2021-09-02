Driver Fired by Company as Facebook Group Tracks Down Serial Egg Thrower

A Chicago company has fired a driver after users in a Facebook group dedicated to tracking down a serial egg thrower in the city identified his truck.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, Value Home Furniture said "the company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct."

"The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought to the attention of the company," the statement read. "The company has no further comment at this time.”

Chicago police confirmed reports of "several incidents" of drive-by serial egg attacks throughout the city.

The department said in a statement that officials are "aware of several incidents in which victims have reported to police that an unknown offender(s) in a vehicle threw an egg at them."

A Facebook group of over 1,000 people has been tracking the recurring egg attacks across the city over the past several months.

Based on accounts from the page, an individual in a white truck with graffiti has been throwing eggs at people on Chicago streets during the day.

"My first reaction was like 'Oh my God, that's the truck like, that is the truck that I saw'," said Melissa Benge, who was hit with an egg last month with her friends near Broadway and Sheridan in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

"I feel like a really cold, like sticky substance all over me on my face, my hair, my shirt," she said. "And then we realized someone had just thrown eggs at us."

The reports range from the far North Side into the city's South Side and have been identified on a map created by the page's creator, Moshe Tassmot. View the full map here.

Tassmot discovered the egg attacks had been going on for two years through data collected on his Facebook page. He said the group tracked down the truck's license plate and found who owns it.

"We had a conversation and they confirmed that they own the truck and they were going to have to sit down at the end of the shift with all the truck drivers to debrief and figure out who was responsible," Tassmot said.

On Thursday, an announcement in the group released a response from the company saying the driver had been terminated.

No injures have been reported thus far, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip to CPDTIP.com.

Individuals can report egg attacks and sightings to the Facebook page here.