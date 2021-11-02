Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency, Driving Vehicle Into Lagoon on Edens Expressway

Illinois State Police say that a motorist has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Edens Expressway Tuesday afternoon, with the driver veering off the roadway and crashing into a lagoon in suburban Northbrook.

According to police, the driver was heading southbound on the expressway at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they suffered a medical emergency.

The driver then veered off the roadway to the right, crashing into a lagoon.

Emergency responders pulled the motorist from the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not provided an update on the identity of the victim in the case. No further details were immediately available.