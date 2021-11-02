Edens Expressway

Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency, Driving Vehicle Into Lagoon on Edens Expressway

A black SUV remains partially submerged in a lagoon, while firefighters move around the scene

Illinois State Police say that a motorist has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Edens Expressway Tuesday afternoon, with the driver veering off the roadway and crashing into a lagoon in suburban Northbrook.

According to police, the driver was heading southbound on the expressway at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they suffered a medical emergency.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The driver then veered off the roadway to the right, crashing into a lagoon.

Emergency responders pulled the motorist from the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

boise mall shooting 33 mins ago

Suspect in Deadly Idaho Mall Shooting Was Previously Convicted of a Felony in Illinois

chicago park district 1 hour ago

Reports Cast Light on Claims of Sexual Abuse in Chicago Park District, Lack of Timely Response to Allegations

Officials have not provided an update on the identity of the victim in the case. No further details were immediately available.  

This article tagged under:

Edens ExpresswayIllinois State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us