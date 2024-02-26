Driver crashes into Jimmy John's in north suburban Woodstock

No injuries were reported after an elderly driver crashed into a Jimmy John's location in north suburban Woodstock on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

At around 3:56 p.m., the Woodstock Fire Rescue District responded to the business, 361 S. Eastwood Dr., regarding a vehicle that had struck the building. Firefighters arrived at the scene and located a vehicle in the middle of the establishment.

The crash caused significant damage to the storefront and the inside of the restaurant, according to fire officials. However, no structural damage was reported.

The elderly female driver, who exited the building prior to firefighters' arrival, was evaluated by paramedics and declined medical attention.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The restaurant was open at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash is underway.