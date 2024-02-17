Driver crashes after being shot on Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana

A driver was shot while traveling on Interstate 80/94 in Lake County on Saturday evening, causing him to crash into a median barrier, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 5:15 p.m. on the interstate near Burr Street in Gary. According to Indiana State Police, the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape was struck by gunfire and as a result crashed his vehicle into the median wall.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation by Indiana State Police detectives.

Anyone with information on the incident or in-car video of what occurred is asked to call Detective Campione at 219-696-6242.