Drake Announces Chicago Concert in Long-Awaited Return to Stage for 2023 ‘It's All A Blur' Tour

Drake is making his long-awaited return to the stage with a new tour and Chicago is among the stops this summer.

The famed rapper and singer will hit the stage for his 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage kicking off in June. The Chicago performance is slated to take place at the United Center for Fourth of July weekend, with two shows scheduled for July 5 and 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. For the July 5 performance, ticket sales will begin at 12 p.m., and for the July 6 show, ticket sales begin at 1 p.m.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The 29-date arena tour will mark Drake's first tour since 2018. Since then, he has released four albums, including his most recent Her Loss, which was a collaboration with 21 Savage.

See the full list of tour dates and arenas here.