Dr. Willie Wilson to Give Away $1 in Food and Gas to Chicagoans Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson has announced a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway specifically for Chicago seniors Monday.

"Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in a news release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent

and fruits and vegetables 8 percent."

Earlier this month, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the Chicago area is now over $5.

The release goes on to say that the giveaway will be in partnership with Senior buildings, Cermak Markets and Pete's Markets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last month, Wilson announced he was entering the 2023 Mayoral race for the city of Chicago. Wilson has vowed to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, hire four or five different police superintendents to combat the unrelenting surge of violent crime and eliminate red-light and speed cameras squeezing motorists who can least afford to pay the fines.