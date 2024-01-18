Dozens of dogs and cats rescued after Tinley Park animal shelter fire

More than a 100 dogs and cats are hospitalized after their animal shelter caught fire on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the blaze broke out Wednesday evening in the laundry room at P.A.W.S of Tinley Park, with smoke quickly filling the shelter.

“The amount of smoke in there was incredible,” said Mark Favre, with P.A.W.S of Tinley Park. “If you go near the front door, you just smell it and that was thick and going through the lungs of all those little kittens and cats and dogs.”

P.A.W.S staff along with staff from Midwest Animal Hospital in Orland Park - rushed in to help. They transported more than 100 dogs and cats to the hospital for treatment.

“The big thing we focused on last night was triage,” said Dr. Jared Settle of Midwest Animal Hospital. “We saw a lot of smoke inhalation. We examined everyone, we bathed everyone, gave them anti-inflammatory treatments. Everyone is doing well, just a little tired from last night.”

Back at the animal shelter, a donation room is quickly filling up with supplies.

P.A.W.S. says everything is appreciated, but what is needed most right now –financial donations for medical bills and repairs to the building..

You can visit the shelter's website to find ways to help.