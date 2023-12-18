Time is running out for Illinois residents to visit some of Chicago's famed museums for free in 2023.

But there's some good news, too: although many museums no longer have free days for the rest of the year, some have already announced free days for early next year.

Here's a full list of upcoming free days at Chicago's iconic museums.

Art Institute free days

Through Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Residents can reserve tickets online and verify their residency by putting in their ZIP code during the billing address portion of the order.

Here's which free days are left for December, though some days may be sold out:

Dec. 18, 21 and 22

The museum has also announced it will be free for Illinois residents on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays between Jan. 8 and Mar. 22 in 2024.

Each day, the Art Institute is free for Chicagoans under the age of 18, active-duty service members, University Partners and more.

Adler Planetarium free days

The Adler Planetarium is free to Illinois residents every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

According to the museum, the Planetarium is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago History Museum free days

While there are no more free days left for 2023, the Chicago History Museum has announced the following free museum days for 2024:

January: 15–19, 23–26, 30–31

February: 1–2, 6–9, 13–16, 19–23, 27–29

According to officials, the museum is always free for active duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center free days

The museum offers free admission every Wednesday, but online booking is required.

Museum of Contemporary Art free days

Illinois residents can visit the MCA for free every Tuesday. Additionally, the MCA is always free for visitors under 18, and has a pay-what-you-can police.