donnie wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Suburban IHOP

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One server at a suburban IHOP had a very happy new year thanks to the generosity of a famous patron.

Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip for his server at the IHOP in west suburban St. Charles, where and wife Jenny McCarthy live.

McCarthy tweeted a photo of the receipt for a $78.46 meal with the massive tip, saying Wahlberg was "starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is."

The photo shows that the actor and New Kids on the Block member scrawled a note on the receipt to thank his server Bethany and wish her a happy new year, adding "2020 tip challenge" and a smiley face.

McCarthy's tweet garnered more 7,000 likes and praise from fans.

This article tagged under:

donnie wahlbergSt. CharlesJenny McCarthyst charles ihop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us