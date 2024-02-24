Dolton residents advised to shelter in place as police search for ‘dangerous' homicide suspect

Residents in a portion of south suburban Dolton were asked to shelter in place late Saturday as law enforcement searched for a "dangerous" homicide suspect, officials said.

People living in an area between 150th Street, 154th Street, Diekman Court and Greenwood Road were directed to shelter in place, according to Keith Freeman, Dolton's village administrator. Residents shouldn't answer the door unless they're expecting company, he said.

According to the village administrator, the armed suspect, who authorities said was considered dangerous, was believed to be in the area of 152nd Street and Meadow Lane. Multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting in the search for the homicide suspect.

Authorities said the homicide in question occurred in Chicago, but didn't provide additional details.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.