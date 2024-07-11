Dolton dad walks to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

A Dolton resident is trying to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis in Chicago's south suburbs.

Edward Steave, a former Dolton trustee and a father of three, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease a few years ago.

This year, Steave will once again hold a walk to help people and families living with the disease.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease that causes damage in the central nervous system, brain and spinal cord, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. More than 20,000 individuals in Illinois are living with MS, creating substantial impacts on their family, friends and loved ones.

Funds raised during the walk will go toward life-changing research to help find a cure.

The walk will take place at 9:30 a.m. July 20 at the Lester Long Field House, located at 14700 Evers St.

You can find out more information on the walk by going to Edward Steave's Facebook page.