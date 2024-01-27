Dixmoor continues to battle water main breaks

Residents in suburban Dixmoor have been dealing with a series of water main breaks ever since temperatures rose above freezing this week, and a fourth break was reported Saturday afternoon.

The latest break was reported in the area of 141st Street and Honore Avenue on Saturday, with water gushing out of pipes and crews working to survey and repair the damage.

“Just when we think we are in the clear, another main breaks,” Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said. “These pipes are old and brittle, and these breaks seem to be creating a chain reaction. Our community desperately needs some major funding to permanently solve these problems.”

Two other water main breaks have been reported near Paulina Street, with a fourth break also reported as infrastructure is challenged by the fluctuating temperatures.

There is no word on whether a new boil order will be issued, and crews are aiming to have the water main break repaired by the end of the night Saturday.