Disney's ‘Encanto' Sing-Along Tour on Track to Illinois This Summer

Academy Award-winning film “Encanto” took over the screens of movie theaters and hearts of fans during its release last year. Now, the film is heading to the Chicago area for a new concert tour.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation are joining forces to bring “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” to life. The 32-stop trek will visit major cities and close out in Tinley Park on Aug. 28.

The event will include a screening of the entire film set to a live on-stage band that will play the film’s score, including hits like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Dos Oruguitas."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and be available for purchase to the general public here. Presale tickets can be accessed now with the code “Encanto22.”

This is fantastical and magical! ✨🦋 #Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is coming soon to a city near you this summer! Pre-sale begins April 27 with code Encanto22, tickets on sale April 29. https://t.co/VECvCUDZr5 pic.twitter.com/I9Nqd5JQb6 — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) April 26, 2022

Here are the full tour dates:

June 18: Ridgefield, WA

July 19: Auburn, WA

July 21: Concord, CA

July 23: Phoenix, AZ

July 24: Chula Vista, CA

July 26: El Paso, TX

July 27: Lubbock, TX

July 28: The Woodlands, TX

July 29: Dallas, TX

July 30: Rogers, AR

July 31: St. Louis, MO

Aug. 2: Brandon, MS

Aug. 3: Pelham, AL

Aug. 5: West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 6: Tampa, FL

Aug. 7: Alpharetta, GA

Aug. 9: Franklin, TN

Aug. 10: Charlotte, NC

Aug. 11: Vienna, VA

Aug. 12: Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 13: Greensboro, NC

Aug. 14: Raleigh, NC

Aug. 16: Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 18: Wantagh, NY

Aug. 19: Hartford, CT

Aug. 20: Darien Center, NY

Aug. 21: Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 23: Bethel, NY

Aug. 25: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug. 26: Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 27: Clarkston, MI

Aug. 28: Tinley Park, IL