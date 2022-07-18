Bartlett Police Seek Information on ‘Armed and Dangerous' Shooting Suspect

Police in suburban Bartlett say that they were unable to locate an "armed and dangerous" shooting suspect during an extensive search on Monday afternoon.

For a period of just over two hours, residents were asked to remain indoors during the search, which included multiple police drones and K-9 units, according to officials.

Bartlett police provided an update just after 8 p.m., saying that they were unable to locate the suspect and that residents could "resume normal activities." Residents were asked to call 911 if they saw the suspect.

Police say the man, described as being in his early 20s and wearing a white shirt and black shorts, was last seen running northbound near Miles Parkway.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities in suburban Huntley said that the suspect is wanted in connection with an early Monday shooting that left two men injured.

Authorities say that the suspect drove to the home and approached the front door, with gunfire ensuing shortly thereafter.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white, 4-door sedan. He was described as Hispanic, standing between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-8 inches tall, with a stocky build and short hair.

Residents of the Wing Pointe subdivision are being asked to review doorbell and security footage for information that may help them identify the suspect.

We will have more on this story as it develops.